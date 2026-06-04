Diane Francis

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Trevor Webster's avatar
Trevor Webster
Jun 4

The Ukrainians are smart….they know how unreliable their ‘allies’ have been so developed their own armaments industry. It’s a matter of time before Russia goes bankrupt. ✌️🇺🇦

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Greg Crosland's avatar
Greg Crosland
Jun 12

Diane, thank you for your continuing insights into this war that should never have happened.

As you say, Russia targets Ukrainian cities and their populations, whilst Ukraine targets oil and military installations.

If Ukraine were to attack a Russian city/suburb or two (ie REALLY bring the war to the Russian population’s notice), could this be a “non-nuclear Hiroshima-like” moment that might bring the war closer to an end?

Such measures are, I presume, a war crime, but manage lives in the long run and they would be nothing worse than the attacks being perpetrated by Russia.

Greg Crosland

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