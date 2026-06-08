Diane Francis

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Ian Dale's avatar
Ian Dale
Jun 10

You quote Bernie Sanders as saying, “AI is built on humanity’s collective knowledge and the wealth it generates must benefit humanity – not just Elon Musk, Sam Altman and other AI oligarchs.” Except that his proposal is that only Americans should benefit. The rest of humanity should be left out in the cold, despite their indisputable contributions to “humanity’s collective knowledge. Those of us who are not Americans are supposed to agree with this?

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Mik Ball's avatar
Mik Ball
Jun 9

The promise of something in exchange for nothing will always have its appeal.

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