Diane Francis

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Adrian Guldemond's avatar
Adrian Guldemond
May 28

At last a revolutionary energy plan that we can all support. The moon has never looked so good.

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Neil Pritchard's avatar
Neil Pritchard
May 28

The opportunity to move away from our reliance on fossil fuel or hydro generated electricity is terrific.

Unfortunately, the dams that are no longer there to generate electricity will still be needed to deal with water shortages we are facing now and are on track to get worse.

We will need to collect and store more water from rain rather than from diminishing snow packs.

Ie. Deeper reservoirs, higher dams or more dams.

No matter who we blame for our climate crises, we better start adapting. It’s coming.

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