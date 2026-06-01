(This is the third of three newsletters about the impending Space Age, which will transform human existence, energy, economics, and geopolitics.)

For more than a century, nations that control energy have dominated history. The British Empire used coal and naval supremacy to build a global empire. America pioneered the petroleum industry, fuelling the rapid industrialization and transportation boom that gave it global dominance. The next superpower must dominate outer space, then commercialize it by harvesting its resources and capturing solar energy, as Elon Musk and Japan propose. Both are launching solar panels on satellites and will build them on the moon itself, which could potentially provide ubiquitous, unlimited energy for the world. But the United States has always dominated space. If this continues, thanks to SpaceX’s cost-effectiveness in space travel, both geopolitics and economics will be transformed.

Big 10 in space spending in 2026. Indiaipo

The Artemis Accords, signed in 2020 by dozens of nation-states, set out common principles, guidelines, and best practices for the safe exploration of the Moon and beyond, as humanity extends the duration of space missions and its reach to Mars. In December, President Donald Trump also issued a Presidential action entitled “Ensuring American Space Superiority” that set out national goals. “The United States must therefore pursue a space policy that will extend the reach of human discovery, secure the Nation’s vital economic and security interests, unleash commercial development, and lay the foundation for a new space age.”

America’s lead in commercial space is real and widening. Japan is also in the running concerning tapping solar energy with its exciting OHISHAMA Project. But China and Russia have fallen by the wayside. So has Europe. American private-sector aerospace companies, such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, have turned launch economics on its head. Reusable rockets will lower costs, and satellites are being put into orbit for communications, surveillance, and solar power generation. Military planners already regard space as a strategic domain equal to land, sea, air, and cyberspace. And space is big business. Consulting and intelligence firm Novaspace estimated: “The global space economy will grow from roughly $596 billion in 2024 to $944 billion by 2033.”

Geopolitically, the implications of space-based solar power and investment will be profound. Petro-states will be weakened, new alliances will form, China will have to become a partner or a competitor, and American strategic supremacy will reign. Energy has always dictated political leverage. Petroleum built American industrial might; oil-rich states have become diplomatically powerful, but Russia has deployed its country’s energy wealth as a geopolitical weapon. Putin provides cheap oil to India and China, and purposely made Europe fossil fuel dependent before invading Ukraine in 2022. He tried to blackmail Europe by denying it energy, but the continent scrambled and found alternative supplies. Iran also weaponizes its oil wealth, which it uses to subjugate its people, finance terrorism, and wage war in the Middle East.

However, ubiquitous, cheap space energy will remove the leverage held by Russia, Iran, and all sizeable energy producers. In a solar-powered world, only countries with space technology, capital, engineering talent, and military power will dominate. Geopolitical power won’t be wielded by those who have large tracts of land with fossil fuels and other natural resources. It will belong to those who control the sky with technology, space, and infrastructure above Earth: Satellites, communications networks, military might, launch systems, navigation systems, surveillance capabilities, and energy transmission.

Hugely valuable 16 Psyche asteroid that NASA will reach by 2029. Smithsonian Magazine.

There are also untold, untapped natural riches in space. The Moon is believed to have mineral wealth, as do asteroids. In 2023, NASA launched a mission to study and orbit a metal-rich asteroid named “16 Psyche” worth an estimated $10 quintillion. It is 140 kilometers wide and located between Mars and Jupiter, and NASA will reach it by 2029. Then it will orbit the asteroid for 26 months to photograph, study, and map it. The asteroid is believed to be composed primarily of iron, nickel, and potentially precious metals like gold, making it staggeringly valuable. Mining is the goal, but it won’t happen for lifetimes.

Dr. Pippa Malmgren is a tech entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Geopolitica Institute who has extensively studied the coming “space economy”. She said positioning is already underway by the United States: “The Arctic, Greenland, and Canada are central to the space race. It’s not about rare earth metals or getting control of these countries, because we’ll get these materials from space and asteroids. The focus is on getting into space, which can only happen if you have the Arctic under control [for launches, assembly, and monitoring] and properly developed. The Arctic is now at the center of the geopolitical chessboard.”

All nation-states will increasingly become dependent on American-controlled orbital systems as much as they currently depend on U.S. digital infrastructure, according to Malmgren. China understands this better than most, and it plays catch-up by accelerating lunar exploration, expanding military space capabilities, and building anti-satellite technologies. It is also investing in Russia’s Arctic, potential lunar infrastructure, and currently controls production of 80% of the world’s solar panels. Mastery of space represents the next great power rivalry: Washington and Beijing will fight for control over the “cislunar space”, or the strategic region between Earth and the Moon. Issues will include who controls orbital “lanes” and the rights to launch satellites into orbit, as well as the right to mine and build infrastructure on the Moon for manufacturing and energy production.

Naturally, the militarization of space is a given and is already underway. Satellites already guide modern warfare and military forces. GPS systems guide missiles. Surveillance satellites provide intelligence. Missile warning systems prevent deaths. Shut off satellite transmission, and armies fail, as happened recently to Russia in Ukraine. As a result, Russia and China are developing anti-satellite weapons or jamming technologies. This is why America’s Space Force exists, and this is why the Space Age will likely result in conflicts.

However, American dominance will remain as long as it continues to lead in these essential capabilities: Reusable rockets, orbital manufacturing, lunar mining, satellite power grids, military capability, space internet, and asteroid resource extraction. Its allies will become dependent on its space technologies as they now are on its financial systems and cloud computing. However, China will challenge, and competition will break out regarding lunar bases, access to rare minerals on the Moon, orbital positions, communications satellites, and military dominance. But like the oceans, airspace, or airwaves, international treaties and deals will have to be forged to facilitate sharing and partnerships.

Theoretically, energy abundance from space will benefit all economies and people and save the planet. And global space infrastructure and abundant solar power will also yield geopolitical benefits because authoritarian energy leverage will disappear. But there’s always the challenge of human nature, greed, and ignorance. As William Shakespeare wrote in Julius Caesar: "It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves."

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