Diane Francis

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Lyon Rich's avatar
Lyon Rich
Jun 1

This is an OUTSTANDING piece…. It is a “must read” for those under 60 years old and vital to those under 35…..Nobody else can interpret how technology will impact and transform civilization like you did here… thank you.

PS - I forwarded it to my children now in their 50’s and grandchildren now in late teens and early 20’s - I hope they take the few minutes to read it - this knowledge is “empowering”!!

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Stanfield Veilleux's avatar
Stanfield Veilleux
Jun 1

I find it very interesting & this information is new to me, that the US coveting (for lack of a better word) ownership of Canada & Greenland, to have Arctic domination, is rooted in planning to be the most powerful force in space. Do you know why the Arctic is a preferable launching area?

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