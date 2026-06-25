Diane Francis

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George Woloshyn's avatar
George Woloshyn
6h

Wonderful commentary, Diane. But all of it raises an open question that is probably on the minds of many of your readers. Is it wise for Ukraine and Russia to meet in Istanbul at this time? Zelensky has been very insistent that there be a full ceasefire in place and frozen at the current battle lines before any meaningful negotiations can begin. Zelensky - perhaps out of consideration for Trump and the battlefield reality of the first four years- has rarely raised the issue of de-occupation of the 12% of Ukraine's territories, much of which has been won since 2022.

Based on your commentary and that of many others, it appears that Russia is on the ropes. If Putin agrees in the next day or two to such a frozen conflict line and unconditional cease-fire, Ukraine may lose a real opportunity to force Russia out of Crimea and (at least) some of the recently occupied territories. Notwithstanding the great losses Ukraine has already sustained, giving Putin a "time out" and the ability to further embed Russian control on his side of the frozen line may prove to be a great deal more costly for Ukraine in the future.

BTW: Putin's efforts to make Crimea the birthplace of Christianity in Russia have been debunked by Major-General Ihor Smesho in his book "Essays on the History of Ukraine" (available on Amazon). He dedicates a chapter in his "Response to Putin's claim about the 'sacral nature' of Crimea". His whole book is an eye-opener and explains why Ukrainians are determined to join the European Union and have described it as "returning home".

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Harold's avatar
Harold
7h

It appears that the end of the Russian war to take over Ukraine is near. Anything could happen from a negotiated peace to a coup against Putin. It would be a nightmare if the Russian government completely broke down, but that is also a possibility. I do not think Trump will put his finger on the scale any more than he already has. I also do not think Putin will use a nuclear weapon. China is against that, there is really no target of massed Ukrainian troops, and apparently the prevailing winds would take fall out into Russia. All that said, a cornered Putin makes me nervous.

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