Diane Francis

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JameSmace
Nov 6, 2023

"He weaponizes food and fuel..." ...and fleeing refugees from Russia's bombing in the Middle East. They flee to the west where they tax every major country economically, culturally, politically, and spiritually. Putin uses them just like he uses his own invasion forces.

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John Maton's avatar
John Maton
Nov 6, 2023

Excellent analysis thank you

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