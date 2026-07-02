Diane Francis

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Harold's avatar
Harold
16h

This post IMV is a clear, coherent analysis of a continued need for NATO and for the importance of Ukraine in the defense of Europe. I suspect Trump will not be a problem at the meeting in Turkey as he respects, probably fears as well disapproval of strong leaders like Erdogan. In fact I predict he will behave. After this meeting will come the midterms in America with a Democratic majority in the House and maybe in the Senate. After that I doubt he can sabotage NATO, although I expect he will try, as he is addicted to Russian money, well, money in general whether Russia’s, Saudi Arabia’s, the Gulf states, and on and on.

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L. G. Anderson's avatar
L. G. Anderson
15h

A sobering reality - they must get their 'ducks' together in Europe and focus on keeping united. Why Ukr, after it has kept Russia at bay, is blocked from joining NATO, puzzles me.

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