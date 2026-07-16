Diane Francis

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John Maton's avatar
John Maton
16h

There were three articles in The Economist, I read them all and arrived at the same conclusion. Putin’s propaganda. The most annoying part is The Economist provides no context. Disgraceful

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Harold's avatar
Harold
15h

As for Trump’s intention to be friendlier and more supportive of Ukraine by means of increased sanctions, I will believe it when I see it. After much study of the difference between what is promised and what is delivered, it looks like Trump thru his actions and what he says on occasion, strongly favors Putin. Others have convinced me that Trump would like to do business in Russia to the tune of several billions of dollars. Money and fame are what motivates Trump. He doesn’t care about suffering as can be seen from his behavior the last 10 years.

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