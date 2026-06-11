Diane Francis

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Adrian Guldemond's avatar
Adrian Guldemond
Jun 11

This is a good news/ bad news story. Yes, eliminating the imperialist criminals is necessary. Assassinations have been used since time immemorial to stop wars. But no, the implications of the enabling AI technology being used for broader population control (i.e. China) is scary as well as mind boggling. It's now a Brave New World?

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Penelope Williams's avatar
Penelope Williams
Jun 11

Always great reporting!

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