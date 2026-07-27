Zelensky and Netanyahu will attend back-to-back meetings on July 28 in Washington with President Trump to gain more support for their respective wars. The wartime leaders will also pay their respects to late Senator Lindsay Graham, who supported both their struggles. But the three leaders have more in common than they realize if only they connect the geopolitical dots as Graham did. He recognized that Vladimir Putin is another Adolph Hitler, and that the Ukrainian and Iranian wars, plus most others, are the direct result of a world war started in 1999 by Putin to recreate the Soviet Union’s empire. The facts are that America, Ukraine, and Israel actually share a common enemy, and must unite with others to defeat Moscow by pushing it into bankruptcy and forcing regime change. Instead, Israel and Ukraine compete for attention and allocations while an unchecked Russia escalates and spreads its hybrid and terrorist warfare globally. Russia’s world war has proliferated in the shadows for decades, and Moscow is now the cause behind virtually all of the world’s strife. What follows is a breakdown of countries enmeshed in Russia’s World War 3.