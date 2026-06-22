The ceasefire with Iran that Donald Trump announced this week as a triumph was derailed a few days later because his partner, Israel, kept fighting. No sooner was the ink dried than Israel pummeled Iran’s proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iran reacted by locking down the Strait of Hormuz again. Obviously, the “deal” was interim and should never have been announced until both Israel and Hezbollah signed on, which neither has done. It was a rookie move by Trump’s team, as was the war itself. In February, Trump attacked Iran with Israel to kill its Ayatollah and remove his regime, but failed to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz was protected first, so that it could not be blocked to hold the world hostage. Iran lost its leader but kept control and took over the Strait. Oil prices skyrocketed, Republican mid-term polling cratered, the global economy sputtered, and Trump capitulated completely. Now, a new round of talks began on June 21 because the initial one flopped. “This is the worst foreign policy blunder in decades,” commented Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.