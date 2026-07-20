Diane Francis

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Harold
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Trump is mercurial. If I saw reports that the licenses to permit Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missiles have been granted, I would cheer. Until then, I am not holding my breath. Same thing with Lindsey Graham’s sanctions. If that bill, the Blumenthal-Graham bill is passed and signed into law, I will cheer.

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