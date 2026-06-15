Diane Francis

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Steve Frellick
Jun 15

Great analysis, like getting a daily briefing from the Pentagon. Diane has just scratched the surface on the diabolical workings of current geopolitics. China in sleuth mode has its own way of doing its war of attrition.

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Mik Ball's avatar
Mik Ball
Jun 15

The one thing that Trump seems to realize is the futility of committing to a land war to free people from a regime they don’t want to be freed from.

As in Afghanistan, the greater part of the population is Muslim and they are far more committed to their religion than their personal freedom.

Without the popular support of the population, invasions are costly and dealing with non-uniformed guerrilla combatants tends to increase casualties as well as extending the conflict -Viet Nam being a prime example.

While ground operations may not be effective in eliminating an aggressor regime or its control over its people, it is possible to use air and naval operations to eliminate the regimes military arsenals.

While such regimes may employ low tech weapons such as drones offensively, they cannot protect their major weapons systems from destruction by a superior military opponent.

Iran cannot effectively defend its nuclear program, its delivery arsenal or any other major assets from America’s destructive ability.

Trump can allow the blockade of Hormuz simply because it is not near so costly as invading Iran - thus far those costs are far from inordinate and the blockade (which America’s forces could easily break) are being borne by nations dependent on Iranian oil.

The counter blockade is eliminating Iranian oil revenue while throttling Iranian imports essential to the welfare of its people.

Trump’s siege of Iran may impact the global fossil fuel market but it is not resulting in the costs or casualties of a land war.

The Iranian theocrats may retain their dictatorial control over Iranians but they can be prevented from realizing their ambitions to create a nuclear arsenal through means other than farcical negotiation.

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