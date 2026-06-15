Putin’s “Special Military Operation,” launched on February 24, 2022, to conquer all of Ukraine, was supposed to be over in a few months but has lasted longer than World War I. Simultaneously, another “hot” war – U.S.-Israel versus Iran – erupted this year, but fighting, shadow wars, and proxy conflicts have been ongoing since 1979. The peace deal just announced is likely another pause, wishful thinking, or thoroughly unreliable. Both conflicts involve superpowers that assumed they could quickly meet their military objectives within weeks, but couldn’t. Instead, they fight costly wars of attrition. There are no dazzling battlefield victories, lightning offensives, or “shock and awe.” Instead, victories have been stymied by the strategy of their weaker foes, who realize they can only win by exhausting their enemy—grinding down manpower, morale, industrial capacity, or closing a chokepoint like the Strait of Hormuz. As one U.S. official famously said during the lengthy Vietnam War: “The only thing harder than getting into a war is getting out of one.”

WW1 in Verdun 1916, soldiers and dead in the trenches and mud for months. National Army Museum

In both wars, superpowers like America and Russia fight “underdogs” like Iran and Ukraine, respectively, and have become hostage to desperate defenders who have mustered incredible resilience to survive increasingly powerful onslaughts. In Ukraine’s case, the people are technologically gifted and psychologically repelled by Putin or the thought of being under the boot of Russia ever again. The threat from Moscow is also existential because Putin announced his war was genocidal and he intended to destroy the Ukrainian people, culture, and language. Faced with this, there has been no sacrifice too great or period of time too long for them to resist. As a result, 39.5 million outnumbered Ukrainians have reinvented war by developing state-of-the-art drones, missiles, and kill zones, and by creating a “pop-up” military-industrial complex that churns out more weaponry than any NATO country except for the United States.

In Iran’s case, its 93 million people are essentially enslaved and held captive by a ruthless regime of religious zealots who represent an existential threat to America, Israel, and their neighboring Arab countries. Iran’s Ayatollahs are allies of Putin’s and have pledged “death” to both America and Israel. But, fortunately, they cannot deliver on their promises unless they obtain nuclear weapons. And Iran’s attempt to get nukes resulted in the current war, which will continue through its regional proxies, and because its people cannot overthrow the government. Estimates are that tens of thousands of Iranians have died fighting their regime as street protesters in just a handful of years.

Both wars are stalemates. Neither side is winning nor losing, so negotiations and ceasefires have been difficult to pull off. Another complication in these wars is the involvement of democracies. Polls and elections play oversized roles in America’s commitments concerning warfare. In Ukraine’s case, the election of Trump has dragged out the war because of his ambivalence. He didn’t want to pay for Ukraine’s costs and wanted to make a deal with Russia, despite its invasion. He pressured Ukraine to bend, then handed off the financial burden of the war to Europe. That “handoff” has also lengthened the war because Europe is a committee, not a country, and decisions are political and take a long time. Fortunately, Europe is firmly committed financially to backing Ukraine’s war against Russia on behalf of its own defense, but, ironically, this is a stance that will prolong the fighting.

In Iran’s case, Trump’s involvement in the most recent war with Iran was due strictly to the persuasiveness of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed that Iran was close to building its own nuclear weapons. That was a legitimate reason to attack. So in June 2025, the two bombed Iran’s alleged nuclear site and some military facilities, a conflict that was dubbed the “12-day war”. Then, on February 28, 2026, a new “40-day war” began as the two re-attacked Iranian nuclear sites, military infrastructure, and killed top leaders such as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated by attacking neighboring Arab countries, killing six Americans in Middle East U.S. bases, blocking the Strait of Hormuz, and triggering an international oil price crisis.

In March, Iran’s terrorist proxy Hezbollah attacked Israel from Lebanon in retaliation for the Ayatollah’s death. This has dragged Lebanon into the war, and on March 2, Israel bombarded and invaded that country and now occupies roughly 20% of its territory. This situation underscores the other reason why military actions often end up as wars of attrition, because there is an alliance with other nations involved. As talks between Iran and the U.S. made some headway and a ceasefire was signed on April 7, Israel unleashed an enormous bombing attack on Lebanon on April 8. This created a rift between Trump and Netanyahu, whom he labelled as “crazy”, and the result is that talks and attacks have been on and off ever since. The current deal announced on June 15 is preliminary and simply defers the toughest issues.

These wars continue due to fierce fighting, squabbling, disagreements within the alliances, democratic imperatives, or political posturing. Iran won’t stop creating trouble in the region, especially since its awful regime keeps an iron grip on power and since it gained huge leverage in negotiations by blocking the Hormuz Strait. This has the added benefit to Tehran of creating division within the Western alliance, which its ally Russia also appreciates. Trump was unable to get Asian and European nations that depend on the Strait to become involved in his war by sending fleets to help America keep the Strait open. He had to make a deal of some kind with Iran.

The most significant commonality between these two attritional wars is that the “underdogs” – Ukraine and Iran – wage successful wars of “economic attrition”. This provides them with the leverage to outlast their enemies. Theoretically, Russia’s war against Ukraine, already as lengthy as World War I, could become another ongoing quagmire like Vietnam or Iraq. Ukraine’s war has lasted for more than four years, while Vietnam's war lasted for 19 years, Iraq's for 8 years, and Iran’s for decades.

Frontline status as of June 9, 2026, and Crimea off Ukraine’s coastline, is under attack and siege, with supply lines by rail, road, and bridge having been cut off.

Currently, it’s safe to say that Russia is not winning, Ukraine is not losing, and the same applies to America, Israel, and Iran. The only way that Ukraine will win is if Russia’s military collapses, Putin disappears, or its government goes bankrupt. The same attrition scenario applies to the United States and Iran. The only way that America will win is if the Ayatollahs collapse, but the problem is that there is fatigue on the part of the Americans. Some recently pointed out that Trump’s Pentagon wants a 44% raise in allocation, even though it cannot defeat Iran, which spends roughly 1% of what the U.S. spends. That’s why Trump pursued a “peace deal”. The midterms loom.

Tragically, wars don’t end, but simply peter out or become postponed. In Ukraine and Iran, getting across the finishing lines will remain difficult. Both are wars of attrition, which, unfortunately, have become the new normal.

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