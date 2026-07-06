After the first atomic explosion on July 16, 1945, physicist Robert Oppenheimer cited a passage from Hindu scriptures, the Bhagavad Gita, that described the unleashing of catastrophic power: “Now I am become Death”. The bomb changed the world, resulting in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, an arms race, and eventually a global non-proliferation effort. But there have been warnings that another existential struggle is underway concerning an even more cataclysmic technology: Artificial Intelligence (AI). The United States, with Silicon Valley, already dominates and controls it, but China is gaining quickly, as are others. AI will be the defining strategic, economic, and geopolitical prize of the 21st century, and unless bridled, will also outsmart humanity.

The Terminator or Star Trek?

In October, 2025, an identical “Oppenheimer” epiphany went viral when Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the world at a gathering at the United Nations that the most destructive arms race in human history was underway involving “artificial intelligence (AI) weapons that are evolving faster than our ability to defend ourselves against them.” His father is a respected computer scientist, and his technologically advanced country has reinvented warfare and created destructive “intelligent” weapons. That is why his prediction should have made global headlines, but was mostly ignored. Few understood then what Ukraine had already demonstrated: the creation of an AI armageddon was possible by unleashing incredible autonomous weapons that have been decimating the gigantic Russian military.

Months later, on June 4, 2026, Zelensky’s warning was reinforced in Silicon Valley by a report issued by America’s foremost AI company called Anthropic. Its tech team was concerned that its latest technology models posed similar threats to humanity. Their report, “When AI Builds Itself,” alerted the world that existing AI systems were already capable of autonomously improving themselves and even creating new, more powerful AIs. Such “recursive self-improvement”, they concluded, could rapidly push AI capabilities beyond human comprehension and control. Thus, they asked: “Will Humans Lose Control of AI?”