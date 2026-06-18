Diane Francis

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
7d

I have to strongly disagree Diane that "it’s inexplicable that a President of the United States would not move heaven and earth to stop the slaughter and would, instead, remain friendly with the perpetrator".

We have long known that Trump is a pathologic, narcissistic coward, who sees himself as a 'strongman'-- along the lines of Putin and Xi -- rather than the TACO he continually proves himself to be. To assume he is anything less, is to ignore his personal, business and political past. What would be inexplicable would be for him to suddenly find a conscience and do the right thing. That, sadly, will never happen . . . he is totally hardwired against any such thing.

You are correct in that "Putin’s Patsy will be discredited in the annals of history." Once Trump is gone, and there is no need for his 'psychophants' to prop up his bloated ego, history will indeed be unkind to one of the worst political leaders of all time.

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Steve Frellick's avatar
Steve Frellick
7d

Totally ignored is Putin's rule of slaughter and elimination of opponents, pillage, spread of war, death and destruction in all hemispheres. Does he think he is Stalin?

Putin how are you and cronies enjoying the stolen wealth from the Russian motherland and citizens right now?

Russians will party like its 1989 some day.

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