Diane Francis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harold's avatar
Harold
1h

I don’t think the Ukrainians can re take the Donbas, but it looks like they might take Crimea. Putin is not ready to negotiate in my opinion. The question is what will happen if he won’t? Will there be a coup? What are the chances that Russia could become a failed state? Could this war last through next winter?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane Francis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture