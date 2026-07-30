Kyiv’s deadly attack on July 25, which sank an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea delivering weapons to Russia, proved two things: That Putin is behind Iran’s war against the United States and that Ukraine is America’s best ally. It also proved that Eastern Europe and the Middle East are both “theatres of operation” in Russia’s World War 3. Even so, the headline in a prominent U.S. newspaper naively asked “Are the two wars converging?” — obviously written for those who don’t follow geopolitics or Putin’s predatory path. Ukraine’s attack against Iran disrupted Russia’s massive arms trading alliance with Iran. After the attack, Tehran denied any arms trade, then issued an ultimatum to Kyiv. But Ukraine’s Foreign Minister responded on X: “Iran’s threats are unjustified and groundless. The regime in Tehran is a direct accomplice to Russian aggression against Ukraine, fuelling Moscow’s criminal war with weapons that have killed Ukrainians since 2022.”